Nigerian Breweries, Heineken Africa Foundation Donates N48m Equipment to UBTH

Gilbert Ekugbe

Nigerian Breweries Plc under the aegis of Heineken Africa Foundation (HAF) has donated equipment worth over N48 million to the neo-natal unit of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

Speaking at the handing over ceremony of the equipment to the hospital, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan, represented by the Corporate Affairs Manager, West, Danjuma John-Ekele, stated that the investment in health care forms part of the company’s contribution towards reducing infant mortality, thus complementing the efforts of the Federal Government.

She further stated that the provision of incubators and other facilities would serve to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in addressing one out of the myriad of challenges faced by the health sector.

In his remarks, the Provost, UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, commended HAF and NB Plc for the donations, noting that the partnership would undoubtedly contribute to the nationwide target of reducing infant mortality rate in the South-South region by 90 per cent.

“The idea of having a Foundation that looks into healthcare is something that needs to be emulated by other organizations. It is not just about profit-making but about supporting communities where they operate. We commend HAF because we know that many lives will be saved with this equipment”, he stated.

Some of the projects funded by the Heineken Africa Foundation in Nigeria include the Jaundice in Babies Awareness Campaign, the donation of a female orthopedic ward in Kaduna in 2010, the gift of a CT scan (2013), and an ultrasound scanning machine (2015) at the St. Gerald’s Hospital.

Recently, the Foundation invested 622, 000 euros in partnership with WaterAid Nigeria to install over 1,000 handwashing stations in healthcare facilities and other public places as its contribution to the nationwide effort against COVID-19.

Some of the equipment donated include vetilator humidifier, five neonatal tubing ventilators, one bubble CPAP with stand, five nasal masks, five nasal prongs, five infant head bonnets, five flexi-trunk, five CPAP circuit, one incubator, one infusion pump, one resuscitate/warmer, one phototherapy, one neopuff, one during drive,one suction machine and one portable oxygen concentrator.

