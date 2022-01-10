Man, 25, Kills Father to Inherit His Estate in Niger

Laleye Dipo In Minna

A 25-year-old man Abubakar Mohammed Buba, has reportedly killed his 52-year-old father Mohammed Buba with the intention of inheriting his fathers’ estate.

Buba, now with the police in Minna Niger state was assisted to carry out the illegal act by one 26-year-old Aliyu Mohammed.

While Buba was staying in the Chanchaga area of Minna, he was said to have gone to the father’s residence in the Korokpan area of Paikoro local government of the state to commit the dastardly act.

The incident occurred on the 13th of October 2021.Police account of the incident revealed that the prime suspect in the murder hired one Aliyu for the sum of N110,000 to assist in the murder of his father.

The duo, according to the police, hacked the deceased to death and dismembered his body which was packed in a sack that was dumped in the bush at Tagwai dam road.

After the incident Mohammed Buba was said to have sold part of his father’s property to raise the balance of N60,000 which he paid to Aliyu who had before collected advanced payment of N50,000.

Police said Aliyu is still at large. Police Public Relations Officer Niger State Police Command DSP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement confirming the sad incident, said Buba had confessed to committing the crime after which he (suspect) allegedly led investigators to where the deceased body was dumped.

Abiodun said men of the Police Criminal Investigation Department SCID have begun investigation into the matter while efforts are being made to apprehend Aliyu who is presently on the run.

Buba, according to the Police, will be charged to court on the completion of investigation into the matter.

