Foundation Partners FMCGs on Orphanage Challenge

African Women Foundation for Nation Building (WINBAFRICA) has partnered Rite Food Limited, Unilever Plc, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Sumal Foods Limited and Goodlife Magik to donate food items, drinks, comfort and essential items to support orphanages in the country.

In a statement by its President, Dr. Bukola Jaiyesimi, the foundation said it had donated relief items to Sola Olagunju Foundation, Ibadan; Bab-Es-Salam Home, Lagos; Daughters of Charity, Lagos and Vigilant Heart Charitable Society Orphanage, Lagos.

According to the statement, WINBAFRICA Orphanage Challenge is one of projects in the new normal where orphanages and destitute are provided with food, comfort and essentials items.

The statement said WINBAFRICA “is present in five African countries from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, South Africa and Ethiopia, with a mandate to transform the African society by supporting women to play significant roles in nation building.”

The statement added that the foundation “is creating avenues for identifying, raising and supporting women leaders to come together to brainstorm on issues affecting their well-being and generating practical and achievable solutions.

“WINBAFRICA is committed to development, growth and legacies and believes that collaboration is the key to unlocking the opportunities of the new normal and beyond,” the statement said.

