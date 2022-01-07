Roxbury Leisure Homes Chairman Honoured at Anambra Man of the Year Award

Precious Ugwuzor

The Chairman of Roxbury Homes Limited, a leading Real Estate Company in Nigeria, Chief Emmanuel Udechukwu (Omenma Ojoto), was on January 6, 2022, honoured with the

Anambra Real Estate Person of the Year Award at Anambra Man of the Year Award.

This year’s Man of the Year Award event was significant because it was part of the events lined up to celebrate Anambra @30.

According to a letter signed by the organisers, “We are pleased to inform you of your nomination as Anambra Real Estate Person of the Year, 2021.

“You were chosen after a careful selection by the nomination committee based on your outstanding achievements in the real estate sector.

“You are among the few special people/organisations/brands that will be honored at the second edition of ANAMBRA MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD, which maiden edition held on the 20th day of December, 2020.

“The purpose is to accord recognition to the most outstanding Anambra personalities/organisations/brands and as we celebrate our 30th anniversary, use the opportunity to paint Anambra and her people in bright colours.

” It also affords our youngsters a platform to spot the kind of role models they will need to emulate in the society if they want to reach for the stars in different areas of human endeavor.”

This award is promoted by five different organisations and they include TourNigerian Communications, Anambra People Magazine, Akulueuno Foundation, 100 Achievers and Igbere Tv.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

