Price Appreciation in BUA Foods, Lafarge Africa, Others Drive Stock Market by N70bn

Kayode Tokede

The stock market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) gained N70 billion on sustained bargain hunting in BUA Foods, Lafarge Africa, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGXGroup), UAC of Nigeria (UACN), United Capital and 20 other stocks.

The appreciation drives NGX All Share Index (ASI) by 131.19 basis points or 0.30 per cent to close at 43,607.94 basis points from 43,476.75 basis points, while the overall market capitalisation value gained N70 billion to close at N23.497 trillion from N23.427trillion it opened for trading.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was positive as 24 stocks declined, relative to 13 gainers. BUA Foods recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N48.40, per share. Academy Press followed with a gain 9.09 per cent to close at 60 kobo, while Meyer Plc up by 8.70 per cent to close at 50 kobo, per share.

Regency Alliance Insurance rose by 6.67 per cent to close at 48 kobo, while Livestock Feeds appreciated by 6.22 per cent to close at N2.05, per share. On the other hand, SUNU Assurance led the losers’ chart by 9.76 per cent to close at 37 kobo, per share. NEM Insurance followed with a decline of 7.78 per cent, to close at N4.15, while FTN Cocoa processors depreciated by 7.69 per cent to close at 36 kobo, per share.

Oando declined by 5.15 per cent to close at N4.f0, while Unilever Nigeria depreciated by 3.45 per cent to close at N14.00, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume of trades decreased by 85.9 per cent to 174.611 million units, valued at N2.133 billion, and exchanged in 3,715 deals.

Transactions in the shares of FBN Holdings (FBNH) topped the activity chart with 27.093 million shares valued at N307.296 million. United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with 22.027 million shares worth N177.522 million, while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) traded 11.996 million shares valued at N11.725 million.

BUA Foods traded 11.289 million shares valued at N544.693 million, while Zenith Bank transacted 10.267 million shares worth N260.603 million.

According to analysts at Afrinvest Limited: “In the final trading session, we expect the local bourse to extend the positive momentum as investor sentiment continues to build up.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

