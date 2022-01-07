Nollywood Actor, Enyinna Nwigwe Honoured with ‘Chi Turu Ugo’ Title from Imo Community

Yinka Olatunbosun

Nollywood actor producer, and creative entrepreneur, Enyinna Nwigwe has been conferred with the title ‘Chi Turu Ugo 1’ (meaning ‘One Crowned by God’) by the Logara community in Imo State, under the royal headship of HRH Felix I Njoku, the Ogaraku II of Logara.

The investiture which took place on December 26, 2021 before some prominent sons and daughters of Igbo land is coming on the heels of the activities of the Enyinna Nwigwe Foundation, ENF, which the actor established to provide succour to less fortunate members of the society. Indigenes of Logara community are particularly enthralled with the activities of the foundation which provided palliatives for widows and other indigent members of the society during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, which the foundation executed with the generous support of organisations like the Dangote Group.

The actor who hails from Obiangwu, Ngor Okpala, Imo State, in his response to the honour said that it would motivate him to do more through the foundation.

“I feel really honoured. Titles are a big deal in my culture and with purpose, good intentions and a heart for other people, a title grants you a bit more audibility and access. I didn’t really see it coming, but being someone with an open mind to ideas that move and shape conversations, I figured I could really do a lot more for my community and beyond, by being a little more involved. I was made to understand the honour was given based on previous endeavours for community. I did some work for the community during the lockdown, which was supported generously by Dangote Group with essential food items. The foundation will not relent. We recently had outreach programmes in Abuja, where we supported people with wheelchairs and cash donations. This traditional title is a call to do more and with the support of good-spirited individuals all over the world, we will do more for the good of the world we live in. As we start 2022, let us learn to live for one another and dream whatever we want. We will get there.”

The actor has left some imprints on some of the most phenomenal film productions including ‘The Wedding Party I and II.’ Although he started his career as a print and runway model, the Obiangwu, Ngor Okpala, Imo State born actor in 2004 made an incursion into movies with a role in ‘Wheel of Change’.

Nwigwe‘s portrait by Nigerian-American photographer, Iké Udé was selected to permanently be on exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art, Washington DC.

Enyinna Nwigwe Foundation, ENF, is the philanthropic arm of the creative brand, Enyinna Nwigwe, established with the clear mandate to make the world a better place for the less-fortunate members of the society. Its major focus is on helping the less-privileged children and the disabled under #LetLoveLead. ENF receives support from kind-spirited individuals, organizations and corporate bodies.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

