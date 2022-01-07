2023: Anyim Declares Interest in Presidency

*As Southeast PDP drums support for him

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, has declared interest in the presidency in the 2023. He used opportunity to appeal to all political parties in Nigeria to “take the fair, just and equitable decision of zoning their presidential slots to the South, particularly the South-east region.

This is even as stakeholders and executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the zone have given support to his presidential aspiration on the platform of the party.

Anyim made the appeal yesterday in Enugu during a consultative meeting held as part of his preliminary preparation towards the 2023 general election.

He noted that the purpose of the consultation was to gauge the mood of the country, seek counsel, blessing, as well as listen to leaders and elders on their perspectives on the way forward for the country.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) maintained that the South-east stakeholders have repeatedly made the case for zoning the presidency to the region for equity and fairness, adding that the mood of the country favours the rotation of the presidency to southern Nigeria.

Anyim, who said he has a clear view of the task ahead as well as the solutions needed to advance the cause of the country, noted that he is committed to promoting and protecting the sanctity of lives as well as the rights and liberties of all citizens.

He explained that Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to rebuild the country, protect lives and property, restore the respect of Nigeria within the comity of nations, and re-align the political structure of Nigeria to reflect the current realities.

He further noted that Nigerians look up to the party to revive the economy and save the naira; “rebuild our broken-down social fabric; create jobs for the teeming youths and rehabilitate our collapsing educational systems among others.

“As we prepare for the 2023 elections, I take the liberty to say that the challenge before our great party is how to deliver on the expectations of the Nigerian people.”

Anyim noted that the summary of these expectations was that Nigerians expect PDP to return to power, “so that our country can resume the march to greatness.

“Nigeria is drifting away, and my experiences will be needed to save the country from falling apart.”

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the session and former Governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji, said the time has come for the South-east region to produce the next president of Nigeria.

He noted that as Anyim has presented himself to serve the country, “we must give him the support he needs to restore our dignity.

“Anyim has summoned stakeholders to present himself formally to us as a candidate for the presidency, that is how it should be done, because you don’t just jump out of anywhere and say you want to run for a position.”

On her part, former National Women Leader of the PDP, Josephine Anenih, said the time has come for the South, particularly the Southeast, to become the president of Nigeria as that will encourage justice and equity.

The PDP zonal leaders and elders said in all ramifications, Anyim distinguished himself as a detribalised statesman, consensus builder and true nationalist.

In a ten-point resolution issued at the end of the meeting, and signed by a former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, who also chaired the meeting and Chief Duru-Iheoma, SAN, a former chairman of PDP in Imo State, the Southeast PDP stakeholders reiterated that the people of the region “have earned the right to occupy the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023 on account of their eminent qualifications and overwhelming contributions to the development of all parts of the federation through the years.

They said because of that, “the choice of a South East citizen as presidential candidate of the party in 2023 will guarantee to every Nigerian a sense of equity, justice and inclusion in the management of the affairs of the nation. In our view, this is the best way of ensuring that we build a nation that leaves no one or group behind.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

