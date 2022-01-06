Medical Expert Predicts Further Rise in COVID-19 in January

Emma Okonji and Nosa Alekhuogie

Following negligence to the adherence of COVID-19 protocols by Nigerians during the yuletide period, a medical expert has predicted a further rise in the number of infections this month.

A Virologist and Lecturer at the Department of Microbiology, Adeleke University, Osun State, Dr. Elijah Kolawole, who said this yesterday on ‘The Morning Show’ on Arise News Channel, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, said the number of COVID-19 infections was likely to increase this January.

Kolawole noted that the discovery of a new IHU COVID-19 variant in France, after the discovery of Omicron strain, was expected, adding that new variants would continue to spread with various degrees of mutations, since the virus has come to live in various forms with the world.

He therefore advised Nigerians to be mindful of the virus and ensure strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.

According to him, the prediction that the number of infected persons would likely increase this January, was based on the negligence of Nigerians to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, which were meant to curb the spread of the virus, just because they wanted to celebrate Christmas.

Shortly before Christmas, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had reported a 500 per cent hike in the number of COVID-19 infected persons in the country.

“From our projection, there is the possibility that there will be a surge in the number of COVID-19 infected cases in few weeks’ time. The reason for the projected surge is that majority of Nigerians neglected the COVID-19 protocols.

“In Lagos and other major cities, Nigerians threw caution to the wind and they were mixing up with people at close range in various gatherings where they celebrated Christmas,” Kolawole said.

He added: “What really saddened my heart was that in spite of the documents signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, which made it compulsory for people to maintain social distances at all times, Nigerians neglected all of that and had physical contacts with several people while celebrating Christmas and New Year. “Those that managed to put on face mask, could not even wear it properly to cover their nose and mouth. For this reason, Nigerians should expect a surge in the number of affected persons this January, because many must have been infected with the virus during the Yuletide season.”

He explained that the surveillance on COVID in Nigeria was not as strong as in the western world, a situation, he said, would further escalate the spread.

“If Nigerians do not come to their senses to obey all COVID-19 protocols, our health system will not be able to accommodate the surge in the number of affected persons that will take place as a result of negligence,” Kolawole further said.

He called on the federal government to continue to raise awareness on the danger of COVID and how best to avoid its spread. He said government should ensure that more Nigerians are vaccinated in order to boost their immunity to the deadly virus.

Reacting to the COVID-19 vaccine produced by students and staff of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State and approved by the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Kolawole commended the university over the development.

“What this goes to show is that Nigerian scientists are really working hard in the area of research and development, for the purpose of finding a lasting solution to our collective health challenges. I want to believe that the vaccine will be effective and be available and accessible at affordable price,” he added.

