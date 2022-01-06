Again, NiMet Alerts on Poor Visibility in Northern Nigeria

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), weekend released an alert to the public on the possibility of poor visibility occuring in the extreme north.

According to a release from the Agency’s Central Forecast Office,

“Dust was raised over Faya Largeau, a dust source region in Chad Republic,

during the morning hours of 1st January, 2022. The plume of dust is expected to disperse towards Nigeria, to reduce visibility ranges in the Northern parts of the country during the morning hours of 2nd January, 2022.”

The statement also revealed that the raised dust should be transported into the country as from 0500LT of 2ndJanuary.

“Cases of thick to moderate dust haze is expected over the extreme North. Areas to be mostly affected include Yobe, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe and Borno where horizontal visibilities should be around 1000m and below, “the statement read.

NiMet further cautioned that flight operations may be disrupted, therefore airline operators are required to pick up their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the Northern parts of the country.

Road users are also advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility during this period especially this festive period. People with respiratory problems should also take caution.

The agency hinted that while wishes all Nigerians a prosperous new year, it commits to monitoring the trend for any changes.

