Wike Decries State of Nation, Restates PDP’s Commitment to Rescue Nigeria

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike has decried what he described as the deplorable state of the country.

According to Wike, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has failed to provide effective leadership.

This is as the Rivers governor restated the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) commitment to rescue Nigeria from collapsing.

The governor said these yesterday, when he led a delegation of some elders and chieftains of Rivers State PDP on a new year visit to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State in his country home in Umuobiakwa village.

The governor noted how disheartening it had been for Nigerians, in different parts of the country to be left to fate in the hands of abductors and killers, who he said were largely unchallenged or hardly brought to book by the federal government that controls the security apparatus.

Wike regretted what had become of Nigeria was not what the generality of Nigerians wished to have as a country.

He pointed out the need to reverse the current situation by addressing the challenge squarely, saying only the PDP was expected to perform that function.

“And this is not the country we wish ourselves. No reasonable Nigerian will say that he is happy that as he wakes up in the morning, what you hear of is death,” he said.

He said his concern about the appalling situation in the country was the reason why he stated in Bauchi over the weekend that God would not forgive PDP if it does not rescue the country from the poor governance foisted on Nigerians by the APC.

“PDP has everything it takes to go for it now and make sure we rescue this country,” he added.

Wike explained that he chose the new year visit to his Abia State colleague governor because of the quality of friendship they share both on an official and personal level.

He described Ikpeazu as a man of character, and a faithful ally who had provided support when it mattered most and never allows disgrace to come to him.

Wike also spoke of Ikpeazu as a true believer in the Nigeria project and supports everything that would foster development.

According to him, Ikpeazu also championed the need to change the previous leadership of PDP to align with the expectation of Nigerians.

“There are people you have special relationship with. Yes, we are governors, no doubt about it. As governors too, we know how we relate. Ikpeazu is one of those I relate with officially and as a personal friends.

“You see, in life, money is not everything. Character is important. He is a man of character,” Wike added.

In his response, Ikpeazu said it was a privilege and opportunity to host Wike, whom he described as the flagship of governance in the country, as his new year guest.

He said in Abia State, the people share in Governor Wike’s concern for a better Nigeria. According to him, the country must be rescued from its brinks.

“So that we don’t continue to drift to abyss, because a situation where you can no longer offer hope for your youth, a situation where your yesterday seems to be better than your tomorrow and certainly better than your today, is my definition of hopelessness,” he added.

