DSS to Appeal Life Sentences Imposed on Ansaru Terror Commanders

*Seeks maximum penalty for murder of Oriire teachers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) is set to appeal the life sentences imposed on two senior commanders of the Ansaru terrorist group by a Federal High Court in Abuja, insisting that the punishment does not adequately reflect the gravity of their alleged crimes.

Justice Emeka Nwite, on Monday, sentenced Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a, Abbas and Mukhtar, the self-proclaimed Emir of Ansaru, and Abubakar Abba, also known as Mahmud al-Nigeri and Malam Mamuda, to life imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to all 32 counts preferred against them.

However, a senior DSS official said the Service considered the sentences too lenient and would challenge the judgment on appeal in pursuit of the maximum penalty.

The official also disclosed that the Service found it significant that the two men altered their position on the charges shortly after the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, by individuals believed to be members of the same Ansaru organisation.

“For the nearly 60 days the kidnappers held on to the pupils and teachers of Oriire, the Ansaru commanders in our custody changed. One of the top conditions the abductors gave was the unconditional release of these same Ansaru commanders in exchange for the Oriire kidnap victims,” he said.

He explained that the two defendants had initially maintained their innocence before later indicating they were undecided on how to plead.

“From ‘not guilty plea,’ the two men at the penultimate court session, said they were undecided on what plea to take. Justice Nwite even had to hand them an ultimatum to make up their minds on or before Monday’s sitting. After the Oriire rescue, they came to court to plead guilty to all the charges,” he added.

According to the official, imposing only life sentences on the two Ansaru commanders would not deliver justice for the two Oriire teachers who were beheaded during the abduction.

“The reason the terrorists beheaded the two Oriire teachers was to put pressure on government to release these two Ansaru commanders. It, therefore, wouldn’t be fair to see two men beheaded and their families are made to live with the losses without adequately bringing the culprits to book,” he declared.