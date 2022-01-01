Passion of Mary Slessor Premieres, Stars Ibinabo Fiberesima

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

With its premiere last week in Port Harcourt and Uyo, respectively, new movie, ‘Passion of Mary Slessor’ is set for release. Starring Nollywood veteran Ibinabo Fiberesima as the lead, the feature film marks Ibinabo’s much awaited return to the screen. The Moses Eskor directed charity project features legendary Nollywood stars such as Zack Orji, Segun Arinze, King Bassey, Moses Armstrong, among others.

Recounting his journey on the historic film project, Eskor said. “I stood on the Memorial Cairn and made a vow to intensify on the research of her activities with the people of Itu and Ibiono Communities, I made a vow to make a movie telling the story of her passion and sacrifices to humanity. I knew how massive the film project will be and the financial implication so I bowed right there and prayed to God Almighty…. Five years later, that prayer was answered.”

Speaking on the epic movie, the former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president in a post on Instagram, revealed that she played the role of Mary Slessor. In the post showing BTS pictures, she wrote: “I feel so blessed playing Mary Slessor in the film Passion of Mary Slessor.” In another post she wrote; “Blessings always. I feel like I am playing myself in the Passion of Mary Slessor. I am glad I am back to filming. I need all your support, love and prayers.”

Shot in Akwa Ibom’s capital city, Uyo, Passion of Mary Slessor is an Etijay Concept movie about the Scottish Presbyterian Missionary, Mary Slessor, who was reputed to have stopped the killing of twin children and fought for the rights of women in Calabar, Cross River State. Ibinabo Fiberesima made her acting debut in the film Most Wanted. She has also featured in several movies like 76, Letters to a Stranger, The Ghost, Ladies Night, The Twin Sword, Rivers Between and Pastor’s Wife.

