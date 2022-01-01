FCT Minister Tests Positive to COVID-19

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Musa Bello, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister confirmed the development on his Facebook page yesterday. He said he was currently undergoing isolation and treatment at home. FCT spokesman, Anthony Ogunleye also confirmed the development in a statement yesterday.

He said the minister remained in high spirits while isolating at home. The minister said he decided to do a COVID-19 test on Thursday morning after feeling unwell from December 28

He disclosed the test came out positive on Friday morning.

Bello said he was currently doing fine, although he had a sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose.

He, however, said experts assured him that his symptoms were mild because he had already received two shots of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines.

“After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (one year, nine months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021.

“After feeling unwell from 28th December, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday morning.

“The result came out positive this morning. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home,” he said.

He also commended and wished all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the frontline against the virus a happy and prosperous New Year 2022.

The minister also prayed for the quick recovery of all the victims of COVID-19.

He also urged all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

