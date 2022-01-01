CELF, Setting Agenda for Education in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Education remains a vital tool for socio-economic and political development of the society. No wonder, all levels of governments, corporate organisations and non-governmental organisations work round the clock to promote education. This is why a non-governmental organisation based in Kwara State, the Countryside Emerging Leaders Fellowship (CELF), decided to set an agenda by providing leadership zeal for the rural students so that they can also enjoy education advantages, just like those in the urban areas in the state.

The choice of the rural population is not far-fetched as there abound a large number of students in rural areas that can contribute to the nation’s economic development. But they are not getting the desired attention due to lack of contacts with those that matter in the society. It is based on this stand that CLEF moved into the grassroots of Kwara State in order to tap the potentialities of rural students so as to make them great scholars of tomorrow for the state and the nation.

To this end, 32 students of equal gender from the core rural areas across the 16 local government areas of the State recently underwent a two weeks camping at the Army Headquarters, Sobi Ilorin. Top leaders and mentors, including Dr Kadiri Khadihat Kehinde of University of Ilorin (he won the Gani Fawehinmi Impact Award for her Works in combining photography with community development activities) and a Community Development expert from BUK, Prof M.B Shittu among others, were drafted to address the rural students. They spoke on why they have to believe in themselves and continue to strive despite the limitations and disadvantages of the environment they came from.

The students who were later inducted as Fellows were granted full scholarships by the state’s government with a charge to domesticate the knowledge and development mindset they have been exposed to, and to positively impact their various communities. The Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu who visited the students promised legislative frameworks for funding.

The founder of CELF, Mr. Lawal Olalekan Olohungbebe, a community development practitioner, said the essence of the programme was to create a similar platform for rural youths as obtained in the urban areas to enable them further their education and become more productive.

He said: “Most of those from the rural areas lack these opportunities the urban population is exposed to. We want to create a platform for the rural youth to grow. They have been exposed to three thematic areas of self-development and entrepreneurship, which will expose them to opportunities in their various neighborhoods and community development.

What we’re looking at is that whatever path they may want to take, they should be informed know how to give back to the society regardless of their chosen profession”.

One of the resources persons and Executive Director, Brain Builders Development Initiative, Abideen Olasupo, exposed the students to MDGs goals. According the 27 years old United Nation SDGs advocate who represented Nigeria at the UN Corruption Summit, the initiative is a “brilliant one”.

“Imagine the kind of knowledge, resources and networking some of these students have been exposed to. Majority of first class graduates who complain about unemployment is because of lack of interpersonal relationships skill. These kids are being trained on leadership, communication skills and community development. By the time they get into tertiary institutions, they’re going there as the best. This is happening in the United States”.

In her assessment of the programme, a female student of Comprehensive High School, Ilofa, Oke-Ero Local Government area of the State, Miss. Adeshina Bidemi Joy, said the experience was mind blowing: “Because of my environment, I used to think I cannot achieve like others. But that is no more the case. I now know I can better them in future.

“My message to students with the perception that they are from a disadvantage environment is not to give up on their dreams but to keep striving hard to achieve a better future. With this platform, they can speak to government on political activities they perceive is not going well.

On his part, Mr. Tijani Ibrahim, a student of Muideen Arabic Secondary School from the hinterlands of Ilorin South said: “Before, I easily give up on whatever I am doing especially when I can’t achieve it on time. When I return to my community now, I will promote the need to always stay glue to

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

