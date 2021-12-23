Sanwo-Olu Pledges Improved Security in Lagos

•N3m required to kit one police officer, says LSSTF Boss

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reassured residents of the state that his administration would continue to play the leading role to secure the State.

He said his administration had demonstrated its commitment in the past and would remain resolute in its quest to enhance peace and security, with the support and partnership from people of the State.

Speaking at the 15th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor, with the theme: “Reconceptualising Safety and Security in Lagos State,” held in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said the state government was pressing ahead with its security trust fund’s vision of making the state the safest, most secure and prosperous commercial nerve centre in Africa.

The governor also disclosed that the State Government and the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) with an investment of over N3 billion in security and with the active support of the private sector, procured and deployed security assets for the use of the Nigeria Police.

He said his administration was committed to programmes, policies and projects targeted at socio-economic development, creation of job opportunities, prosperity and the sustenance of hope in the hearts and lives of people in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who called for support to collectively tackle cultism, bullying in schools and other social vices, assured the residents that his government, in line with the vision of 21st Century megacity would deliver a call centre that is truly responsive to ensure a Greater Lagos.

He said: “We will continue to train and retrain all enforcement agents of the Lagos State government, while also supporting the federal security agencies to improve their effectiveness.

“We have continued to foster engagements with the various security agencies in the state, demanding that they work together to dislodge criminal elements from our state. These engagements have yielded results as we have developed a mechanism in which every agency works in synergy with others to improve the state’s security architecture.”

Sanwo-Olu, while appreciating the management of the LSSTF, the Lagos Police Command of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, commended the generous contributions of donors to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Boards of Trustees (BoT) of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Mr. Kehinde Durosimi-Etti, said the annual security town hall meeting was for security agencies to render an account of their operations and also provide the present administration, the opportunities to share its vision for a safer and more secured Lagos.

Durosimi-Etti, who saluted the commitment of security agents for optimally carrying out their duties, stated that the Fund would continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening the security architecture of the state through partnership and development.

He also implored the private sector and individuals to play their part by contributing to the LSSTF to ensure that the security agencies in the state are fully equipped so as to respond swiftly to any security breach.

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, revealed that N3 million was needed to fully and properly kit a police officer.

He said: “The high cost of equipment required for security is a big issue, especially for technology related equipment such as good quality drones, CCTV cameras, trackers, etc.

“Our security agencies require advanced training, more equipment that would support an intelligence-led approach to crime prevention (drones, trackers, scanners at city gates, gunshot detection devices), more non-lethal weaponry.

“To fully kit one policeman with uniform, taser, tactical gear (light, knife, jacket, belt, gloves, shoulder, ankle, and boots), bulletproof vest, ballistic helmet, tear gas, push-to-talk on cellular communication equipment, rain gear, etc, will cost at least N3 million. Hence to kit 33,000 police officers in Lagos will cost about N99 billion. This is our reality if we truly want a highly motivated and fully equipped police force in the state.”

On his part, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu confirmed that in the last one year, cases of crime within the state had reduced.

Odumosu, who disclosed that no bank robbery was recorded in the last one year, called on the general public to support the fight against crime and cultism.

He said the Lagos Command would continue to rely on logistics support from Lagos State Government, LSSTF and other stakeholders in order to sustain the current tempo against crimes and criminalities in the State.

Some of the speakers and stakeholders at the 15th Annual Town Hall Meeting with the Governor also commended the Lagos State Government for improving the security architecture in the state and pledged their continuous support to tackle security challenges in Lagos.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

