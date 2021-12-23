INEC Promotes 1,985 Staff Nationwide

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promoted a total of 1,985 of its staff nationwide.

The promotions, according to the Commission, was in furtherance to its commitment to the welfare and development of its staff.

An INEC bulletin, Volume 2, No.168, dated December 22, 2021, revealed that the exercise was came on the heels of the 2021 promotion examination and evaluation carried out by the commission.

A breakdown of the figure indicated that 12 Deputy Directors on Grade Level (GL) 16 were promoted to the post of Directors on Grade Level 17, while 78 Assistant Directors on GL15 were elevated to the position of Deputy Directors on GL 16.

Also promoted to the Assistant Director cadre were 92 officers who were elevated from GL14 to GL15, and 971 other Senior staff were promoted to Grade Levels between 07-14.

The Commission also promoted 753, Junior cadre staff between GL 03-06, nationwide.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

