In a statement issued by the Corporate Communications

Medicaid Cancer Foundation

Hadiza Arome said: “Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu was also described as, “a one-of-a-kind health practitioner achieving results on a scale that can only be attained through hard work and sheer tenacity”.

Through her, we have been to Nigeria to train health workers on cancer survivorship. I am proud to call this remarkable woman a friend.” said Michel Coleman, Professor of Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine”.

In an emotionally laden documentary highlighting the 13 years of Medicaid Cancer Foundation’s advocacy, Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu thanked her team in Nigeria who were following the event via a zoom as well as her friends who were physically present at the ceremony.

“It is truly honour to be recognised at the Royal Society of Medicine today. I am standing in a building where some of the world’s greatest advancements in medicine were created.

“Thank you to the entire team at the London Political Summit & Awards for your recognition and thank you to the entire team at Medicaid Cancer Foundation because. Albeit we have come along way, but we still have so much more to do. With the help of all those seated at this table I believe we can achieve it”.

Among those that attended the ceremony were notable figures within the global health and cancer community, including Mark Lodge (Convener, London Global Cancer Week), Michel Coleman (Professor of Epidemiology and Vital Statistics at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine), Dr Kalu Ogbureke (Paediatric Consultant), Lord John Taylor (Baron Taylor of Warwick) and Alexander Wright (Global Head at Cancer Research UK).

