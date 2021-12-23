Fan Milk Danone Unveils New Product Line in Ibadan

Fan Milk Plc, makers of well-loved ice cream brands including Fan Ice and Go Slo, Thursday unveiled its newly completed state-of-the-art frozen dairy product line in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Fan Milk Plc is part of the Danone Group, a world leading food company (# 1 globally in fresh dairy products). The new product line is proof of Fan Milk Danone’s commitment to propelling socio-economic growth and investment in Nigeria.

The event, which marked the Diamond Jubilee (60th) celebration of Fan Milk’s years of operations in Nigeria, was graced by the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde.

The governor was ably represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, who said: “Ibadan city has been home to Fan Milk Plc since the 1960s, when it was only a recombination plant, a distribution centre and with less than 30 employees.

“It has now developed into an international brand impacting the Nigerian population and other countries on the continent as part of the Danone Company. We remain committed to supporting businesses, creating the right environment, providing adequate infrastructure and security.

“We assure Fan Milk Danone of our unwavering commitment to its business growth.”

The special guests of honor that graced the commissioning event included Hon. Olawale Abdul-Mojeed Mogbonjubola, Deputy Chief of Staff; Hon. Adeniyi Olabode Adebisi, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development; Hon. Seun Fakorede, Commissioner for Youth and Sports; Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives; Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism; and Mr. Jide Ajani, Special Adviser Media to the Governor.

In attendance also was Madam Laurence Monmayrant, the Consul General of France in Lagos, who said: “We are proud of the social impact Fan Milk continues to deliver through its business model. The French Government is committed to attracting investors into Nigeria and ensuring French companies like Fan Milk, Danone, can grow in the country.”

Fan Milk Danone reiterated its commitment to strengthening local investments, which would result in improved production capacity, efficiently fulfill demands, and deliver on their promise to produce high quality and nutritious products to all customers nationwide.

The MD, Fan Milk Danone Nigeria, Ferdinand Mouko, said: “The company was established in 1961 and are happy about the scale of our reach and business – 800 employees, 10 distribution centres and over 20,000 agents and vendors combined. With this new infrastructure, we can bolster our manufacturing capacity while contributing to employment opportunities and wealth creation for the people in Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

“We are committed to growing with Oyo State, as we collaborate with the state government.”

He concluded by thanking Governor Makinde for his continued support and encouragement which allowed the growth of Fan Milk in Oyo State.

Also reiterating the importance of the Nigerian market to Danone and the company’s commitment to investing in Nigeria, Mr. Domenico Albanese, Danone Vice-President of Operations in Africa, Middle East, and Asia, stated that the project cost €8 million to accomplish, which accounted for 50 per cent of the company’s capex for Africa in 2021.

This investment will be bolstered by the construction of a new yoghurt line expected to open by June 2022 and a recently commissioned water treatment facility to support four neighbouring educational institutions – Eleyele High School, School of Hygiene, School of Nursing, and the School of Health technology.

Fan Milk Danone promises to keep innovating to better serve the Nigerian populace and foster a healthy and sustainable ecosystem, employing the very best of technology, people and processes to produce high quality and nutritious products for Nigerians.

Other distinguished personalities that attended the event were the Chairman of Board of Internal Revenue, Mr. Femi Awakan; Director-General, Oyo State Investment and Public Partnership Agency (OYSIPA), Madam Lola Olutola; the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa; and the Special Assistant Communications to the Governor, Mr. Oladayo Ogunbowale.

