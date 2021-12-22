Zulum Urges Borno Residents to Give Buhari Rousing Welcome

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has called on the people of the state to come out en masse to welcome Pesident Muhammadu Buhari to the state tomorrow, December 23.

The President is expected to commission multiple projects that were completed by the Zulum administration.

The governor made the call while inspecting one of the projects penned down for commissioning, the Customs flyover, this afternoon.

Zulum said Buhari has greatly supported Borno towards the people living in peace harmony and progress, adding that he has spent more than $50 million to generate stable and sustainable power and energy for the people of the state.

He promised that if the Maiduguri Gas power plant was completed in March, people of the state would enjoy stable power supply for 24 hours.

The governor also commended Buhari for spending million of dollars to purchase weapons and other equipment for the military as well as ordering security operative to secure farmland and allow farmers to cultivate their farm across the state.

President Buhari is expected to commission newly constructed first ever flyover in Borno and dualized 20 Kilometres Custom to Muna highway, as well commissioning of New Centre for Distance Learning at the University of Maiduguri, led by a business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Muhammed Indimi, among others.

