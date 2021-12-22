IGSOSA 67 Set Hands over Remodelled Building to School

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The 1967-71/73 set of Ibadan Grammar School, Ibadan, has renovated a block of four classrooms and handed it over to the authority of the school.

The Chairman of the set, Mr. Bankole Ademulegun, while speaking at the event held on the premises, said the set decided to give back to the school which modelled their lives as part of activities to mark 50 years of leaving the school.

According to him, the school which produced prominent Nigerians like the late Chief Bola Ige and High Chief Bayo Akinola, was once a pride of the Western region, disclosing that the set spent over N20 million on the renovation of the classrooms, provision of furniture and renovation of the school’s chapel.

While calling on the state government to hand over the school back to the old students to manage, he noted that the set would continue to give back to their alma mater to bring it back to its lost glory.

“It is a joy that we are celebrating 50 years that we left this school which made us what we are today and modelled our lives,” he stated. “It was part of activities to mark the milestone that the set decided to renovate a block of four classrooms and also furniture for the students to learn in a conducive environment.

The principal of the Senior Secondary School, Mr. Olugbenga Oladejo, lauded the set for the renovated building, stating that the school would continue to be grateful to them for contributing to improving teaching and learning in the school.

He charged other sets and other stakeholders to emulate the 1967-71/73 set, insisting tha education remains the best legacy that can be bequeathed to the youths who are the leaders of tomorrow.

The dedication of the renovated building was preceded by a thanksgiving service held at the school’s chapel with Ven. (Prof.) Kolawole Jaiyeoba, IGSOSA Global President, ministering.

