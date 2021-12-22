Electoral Bill: Senators Resolve to Consult House Members, Constituents on Way Forward

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday resolved to consult with the House of Representatives before taking a definite action on the 2021 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill which President Muhammadu Buhari refused to assent to.

This was the outcome of a closed-door session of the Red Chamber on Wednesday morning ahead of the day’s plenary.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, announced the resolution of the upper chamber at the end of the executive session at 11.20am.

According to him, the Senators also agreed to consult with their constituents during the Christmas break on what should be their reaction to the rejection of the Electoral Bill by President Buhari.



