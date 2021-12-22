EFCC Arrests Suspect with 576 ATM Cards at Kano Airport

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Barely two hours after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, secured the conviction of three smugglers who were arrested with 1,144 ATM Cards at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, the Kano Command of the Commission again, arrested another suspect at the same Airport with 576 ATM Cards.

The suspect, Khalil Bashir Lawal, was intercepted on Monday, December 20, 2021, by operatives of the commission in collaboration with Nigeria Aviation security and Nigeria Customs Service under the aegis of Special Task Force on Money Laundering.

Upon his arrest, it was discovered that Khalil, who was traveling to Uganda with Ethiopian Airline had concealed 576 ATM cards bearing different names and banks in his luggage.

A statement by EFCC said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

The commission had arrested three suspects at the Kano Airport between November 24 and December 1, 2021, while they were trying to smuggle a total of 1,144 ATM cards.

However, a Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Jamilu Shehu on December 20, 2021, convicted and sentenced them to six months imprisonment each.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

