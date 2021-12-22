Anambra APC Washes Hands off Uba’s Plan to Appeal Court Ruling

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has washed its hands off plan by its candidate in the November election, Senator Andy Uba, to appeal the ruling that voided his candidacy.

A High Court in Abuja presided over by Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo, had on Monday voided Uba’s candidacy, insisting that the primary election that produced him was not valid.

A press release by the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Okelo Madukaife, stated that the party was not a party to such appeal.

Madukaife said: “Our great party is compelled to distance itself from willful foray into avoidable contempt of the court by official impersonators who are supposed to be learned men but are led by the nose by a pretender candidate.

“We state for the avoidance of doubt that the APC has not issued any statement against the considered judgment of Federal High Court 6, Abuja, presided over by Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo.

While we grant anyone affected by the judgment the right to notify the public of his, her or their intention to appeal, it should be sufficient for such intention to be registered by the individual or his private assign.”

The statement further accused one Mr. Chukwunonso Chinwuba, of impersonation while dissociating the party from a press statement Chinwuba, in which he had said that the party in Anambra was unhappy about the high court ruling.

“Our great party regrets that we are at the unfortunate point where our party can be stripped of candidature by a court of competent jurisdiction, confirming what we have always known for a fact.

“However, sad this may be to us, and however depressing it must be to our mood and image, we are mindful that managing this adversity well will lead to a strong and democratic Anambra APC of the future.”

