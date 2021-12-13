11 APC Chairmanship Aspirants to Hold Consultations over National Convention

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Eleven national chairmanship aspirants will next Thursday brainstorm on how to move the All Progressives Congress (APC) forward ahead of the national convention slated for February 2022.

A statement issued yesterday by the Chairman of the Annual Public Lecture Summit of the APC Press Corps, Mr. Babatunde Ayeni, said the event slated for December 16, 2021, would be chaired by the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

He said the annual public lecture summit with the theme: ‘Towards Ensuring Enduring Democracy’, is a platform designed by the APC Press Corps to contribute to the intellectual development of Nigerian democracy.

Ayeni noted that a chieftain of the party and the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, would deliver a keynote address titled: ‘APC Beyond 2023: The Tasks Ahead – The Role of Stakeholders’.

He said: “The summit aims at providing workable templates for good governance and serves as a medium for deepening democratic norms and institutions by engaging key players in politics, public administration, academia, and economy.”

Ayeni noted that reports and recommendations from the lecture would be made available to the party and interested members of the public.

He said the summit was also designed to avail all the national chairmanship aspirants the opportunity to share their views, present their plans and programmes on how to move the party forward.

The 11 chairmanship aspirants are former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Mr. Saliu Mustapha; former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Almakura; former Governor of Borno State, Senator Alimodu Sheriff; the lawmaker representing Niger East in the Senate, Senator Mohammed Musa; former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, and former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda.

Others are: Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume; Mr. Sunny Moniedafe; former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima; former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Go

