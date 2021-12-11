Canada-based Medical Practitioner Advocates Traditions that Promote Peace in Africa

An Associate Professor of Medicine and Family Health, Dr. Rukevwe Ugwumba, has stressed the need to encourage customs and traditions that promote peace, unity, progress and development in African communities.

Dr. Ugwumba, a one time Special Adviser on Health Matters to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, and President Jesu Marie Empowerment Foundation (JMEF), stated this while speaking with journalists shortly after being conferred with the chieftaincy title ‘Oboresiri of Ughievwen Kingdom’ in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Uwheru-born philanthropist and politician averred that some of the values and norms that bind the people together were being neglected and emphasised the need for government at all levels to continue to accord the traditional institutions due respect and recognition.

Ugwumba congratulated the Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, HRM Mathew Egbi, Owahwa II, on his 10th coronation anniversary, stressing that the 10 years reign of the monarch had brought peace and development to the kingdom.

The elated Canada-based medical practitioner also expressed profound gratitude to the Ughievwen king for honouring her with a chieftaincy title in recognition of her commitment to uplifting the standard of life in the society.

“I can recall when Jesu Marie Empowerment Foundation, JMEF, which I am the Founder and President, held a free medical outreach in this community and its environs. The Okobaro was very supportive and did not hide his joy in seeing us care for those in need of quality medical services and other efforts to give them life lines. I so much believe that my efforts to promote good health, empower the people and give support, particularly to indigent persons in the society, were not unnoticed.”

“I was installed today as the ‘Oboresiri of Ughievwen Kingdom’, meaning the Doctor, the healer or the blessing of Ughievwen. It is a challenge for more service to humanity. I thank God for life, I thank God for the enablement to support His projects, I thank God for people around me and pray that He continues to promote my dreams for mankind to His glory and joy of His children,” Ugwumba stated.

The amiable Princess of Uwheru community disclosed that the recent honour was the second of such as she was in 2013 decorated with the title ‘Ugochukwutunonye of Mbiri Kingdom’, in Ika North East Local Government Area, while two others were pending.

