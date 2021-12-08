Fintiri Bans Association of Hunters in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Governor, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has banned the operations of the Professional Hunters Association of Nigeria (PHN) across the 21 local government areas of the state, especially in Demsa, Numan, Lamurde, Guyuk and Shelleng.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou.

The governor explained that the decision was taken as a result of reported abuses of the rules of engagement and lack of regard to the traditional institution and security agencies.

Fintiri said: “The operations and activities of the association in the five local governments has become a source of concern and insecurity instead of the security it is fashioned to provide.”

He further explained that the activities of the PHN were capable of causing public disturbance and, henceforth, should desist from performing any function under the guise of providing security to the public.

“More worrisome is the fact that the association operates independent of any security organisation in the five local government areas, thereby giving room for suspicion of their motive and intentions, especially that they operate in uniforms of our security agencies and at odd hours,” he added.

While emphasising that security is everybody’s business, the governor, however, said: “No group or anybody will be allowed to take the law into their hands, manifest disrespect to security agencies and the traditional institution.”

Fintiri, therefore, directed security agencies to ensure that the proscribed association adhered to the decision because government would not fold its arms and watch criminals have their way.

He said: “I urge security agencies and the traditional institution to collaborate and ensure that peace is maintained across the state before, during and after the yuletide and New Year festivities.”

