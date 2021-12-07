Kale, Imoukhuede to Headline Oando’s Online Conference

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Former Director General, National Bureau of Statistics; Dr. Yemi Kale and Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Youth Empowerment and Job Creation, Afolabi Imoukhuede are expected to headline Oando Plc’s webinar today.

Themed, “Paying the Price: The Cost-of-Living Crisis” in partnership with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and Ventures Africa, Oando said that the online conference will feature a diverse panel of notable experts on the economy.

Aside Kale and Imoukhuede, other panellists include, Head UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office, Nigeria; Abimbola ‘Bibi’ Olufore, Fiscal Policy Partner & Africa Tax Leader, PwC Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele.

A statement by the company stated that the session will be moderated by Lola Talabi-Oni, Consultant, Policy & Government Relations, Global Citizens.

It stated that the discussions were important because 2021 has been characterised by an increase in the price of goods and services, birthing another wave of what is now popularly termed the ‘sachet economy’.

Quoting NBS Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report, Oando said inflation remains at a four-year high, with the price of food-having increased by 18 per cent in March and 20.75 per cent in October.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

