World AIDS Day: US Saves 20m Lives

The United States has saved more than 20 million lives, prevented millions of HIV infections and supported many countries to reach epidemic control of HIV.

The claim was made in a statement issued by the United States Embassy in Nigeria on Wednesday to commemorate the World AIDS Day 2021.

The statement read: “Through PEPFAR, the U.S. government has saved more than 20 million lives, prevented millions of HIV infections, and supported many countries to reach epidemic control of HIV. Globally, PEPFAR has helped replace death and despair with vibrant life and hope and tragedy with triumph.”

The statement said according to UNAIDS, AIDS-related deaths have been cut by 64 per cent since their peak in 2004, and new HIV infections have been reduced by 52 per cent since their peak in 1997.

The statement added that: “Since 2003, the U.S. government, through PEPFAR, has invested more than $85 billion in the global HIV/AIDS response and saved more than 17 million lives, working in 54 countries.

“In Nigeria, PEPFAR has invested more than $6 billion in the national HIV/AIDS response.”

The statement highlighted some measures of the success of the US government through PERFAR to include, assistance to more than 1.6 million, women and children currently on HIV treatment in 2021 Financial Year alone; more than 10 million people have received HIV counselling and testing services; approximately 1.5 million pregnant women received HIV testing and counselling towards prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV; more than 1.6 million people living with HIV received support to improve quality of life, including TB/HIV care services; and about 850 thousand orphans and vulnerable children received care and support services

The statement said: “PEPFAR-supported public health, clinical and laboratory platforms have helped Nigeria to keep Ebola virus disease, H1N1, and other deadly diseases from raging out of control – and are significantly aiding the Nigeria COVID19 response, while advancing the Nigeria HIV/AIDS response.

“On the occasion of World AIDS Day 2021, the U.S. Mission Nigeria recognizes and honors those we have lost to HIV/AIDS and the resiliency of those who fight for epidemic control in Nigeria.

“The United States is committed to leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming an arsenal of vaccines for the world, and helping every country build back better. At the same time, we continue to lead global efforts to end the HIV epidemic.”

The U.S. government’s theme for World AIDS Day 2021 is ‘Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone’s Voice’.

The theme reflects the U.S. government’s strong bipartisan commitment to ending the HIV epidemic globally and in the United States.

