Alumni Pledge N15m to Redesign Fountain School ICT Lab

Emmanuel Olorunda-Otaru

In giving back, the Fountain School (Primary) alumni have promised to redesign and equip the school’s ICT laboratory, with N15 million, which they expect to come from donations from the alumni members.

This promise was made during the Fountain School 50th Alumni Reunion Gala/Awards event at their campus in Surulere, Lagos, which brought a combination of “ancestors, mini ancestors, elders, big brothers and sisters, siblings, JJCs, and baby set” from across the world recently.

According to Mr. Soji Oluwole, class of 1980, a team member coordinating the event, the project will be funded via voluntary donations.

Some alumni were awarded. Among them are the first Fountain School manager, the late Prof. Samuel Adedapo Olaitan, and the proprietress, Mrs. Funlayo Olaitan, whose awards were received on their behalf by their children. Others included Mrs. Chinwe Oriaku Ogwo, Mrs. Christiana Aduke Bademosi, Mr. A.O. Orisakwe, Mr. Joseph Oshotunde, Lady Nneka Osisiogu, Mrs. Salome Nnate, Lady Etta Achufunaku Umeuruike, Mrs. Marieliese Shonubi, Mr. Augustine Adetola, Mr. Olufemi Ojo, Madame Ifeyinwa Ethel Menkiti, Mrs. Keziah Ogonnaya Utah, Mrs. Bessie Nwade, Mrs. Bibiana Ukachi Nneji, Mrs. Eihe Adanma Ikeriowu, Minister Rose Nkeiruka Mbamali, Mrs. Jean Bamwo, Mrs. Enuka Azie and Mr. Johnson Adeyemi Banwo.

