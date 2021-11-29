Strong Constitution Key to Progress of Democratic Nation, Says Envoy

Michael Olugbode

The Deputy High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Mr. V.S.D.L. Surendra, has credited strong constitution to the progress of a democratic nation.

Speaking in Abuja at an event to commemorate the adoption of India Constitution of November 26, 1949, at the weekend, Surendra said strong constitution always has a big role in the success of a democracy and development of a nation.

He traced the constitution for the progress of the country governed by strong, independent democratic institutions.

The diplomat also called for imbibing inspiration from the life and teachings of Dr. Ambedkar to ensure that the constitutional rights are available to every citizen of India.

He also called for the attention to the various provisions of Indian consti-tution like the fundamental rights for the protection of minorities, which have contributed immensely in building communal harmony in India.

Surendra, while stating that Nigeria is also a rule-based and constitution-based country, thanked the leadership, the government and the people of Nigeria for their humanitarian and friendly approach towards expatriates in general and Indian community in particular.

In her keynote address, Assistant Director (Legislative), National Assembly, Mrs. Funso Babalola, highlighted the salient features of the Indian constitution, particularly the aspects of pluralism and secularism, fundamental rights, directive principles of state policy, and the principle of separation of powers.

She also highlighted the similarity between Indian and Nigerian Constitutions.

The event held at the India High Commission in Abuja was combined with the celebrations of Mahaparinirvan Diwas and Communal Harmony Week under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievement.

