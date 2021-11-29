Faces of Sanwo-Olu’s Youthful Team

Oluchi Chibuzor

Lagos State has become a paradigm in diverse areas of public governance and administration, displaying progressive leadership that has continued to shine rays of hope on a stymied nation. So also has the State become a model in youth inclusion in governance, tapping into young people’s inexhaustible energies to drive the machinery of government and deliver excellent results.

In the current administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, youths have not only experienced enhanced inclusion in Government, they actually earn a ‘stakeholder status’ in governance and play driver role in the implementation of the Governor’s six-pillar development blueprint, known as T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda, across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

From Executive Council (cabinet) position to political aides and heads of the State’s agencies and parastatals, the list of Sanwo-Olu’s appointees, since 2019 when his administration came on board, brims with young, energetic and result-oriented professionals who are under the age of 40 years old and have taken the gear of governance notches higher.

Prominent millennials among Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet picks are Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, and Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology, Tubosun Alake. The trio are tasked with enormous responsibilities to oversee key Government ministries and agencies.

Under Olowo, a 36-year-old Harvard trained accountant, Lagos drew a new revenue strategy that optimised and raised the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), while Lagos was upgraded to AAA(nga) rating from AA+(nga) by Fitch International for the State’s good standing on debt sustainability and resilience.

After empowering 1,000 young agripreneurs and 3,000 farmers with modern skills and financing opportunities, Ms. Olusanya, 38, developed an ambitious market-centric agricultural road map to raise Lagos food sufficiency from 18 per cent to 40 per cent in next five years.

Tunbosun has facilitated funding opportunities for over 40,000 startups and secured multi-million grants for various tech firms operating in Lagos through Lagos State Science and Research Council (LASRIC).

Of particular interest is the composition of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s political aides in the categories of Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants. They are mostly super active, dynamic and result-driven young men and women with dazzling pedigree, who provide needed impetus across MDAs to galvanise ‘Greater Lagos’ vision of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

The Governor regularly expresses the belief that the youth must not only be granted a ‘stakeholder status’ in the State’s project, but also be given prime seats at places where decisions are taken.

At a recent youth conference held in Agidingbi, Sanwo-Olu argued that there was need for inter-generational dialogue to proactively address issues that may lead to conflict between millennials and older citizens, reiterating his administration’s readiness to always champion causes that would be beneficial to young people.

“We have designed a means to aggregate all the conversations of the millions of youths in diverse areas. All of us have agreed that, when we work together, we can build a resilient society we will truly proud of. We will continue to build, engage end work with our young people. I certainly will not give up on you as partners in progress and your ability to bring about positive changes,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Cabinet

Dr Rabiu Olowo (Commissioner for Finance) 36 years

Abisola Olusanya, (Commissioner for Agriculture) 38 years

Tubosun Alake, (Special Adviser, Innovation & Technology) 37 years

SSAs

1) Dr. Tunde Ajayi (SA Health), 34 years

2) Funmi Olotu (SSA State Lotteries), 38 years

3) Jubril Gawat (SSA New Media), 35 years

4) Afolarin Cole (SSA Smart City Project) 35 years

5) Wale Ajetunmobi (SA Media) 37 years

6) Lekan Balogun (SSA Economic Planning & Budget) 34 years

Heads of Agencies

1) Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani (GM, Lagos Electricity Board), 36 years

2) Bisoye Coker-Odusote (GM, Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency), 37 years

3) Abiola Seriki-Ayeni (DG, Education Quality Assurance) 37 years

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

