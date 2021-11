When I had a lengthy after work meeting about organising the meeting schedule so that more people could attend more of the current meetings I knew it was time to leave teaching.

I could have had a glass or two of wine that night to settle down, but I still had a few hours of correction and red wine stains on test papers are not appreciated.

I loved teaching, when I just taught.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram