Vskit Hits 51m Users in Three Years, Unveils New Plans

Emma Okonji

Short video application, Vskit has revealed plans to increase her involvement with the Nigerian entertainment industry, just as it reached 51 million users on its platform within a space of three years.

The app, which was developed in Nigeria 2018, can boast of the immense supports from top artistes, comedians, talents, and brands.

Vskit Country Manager, Nigeria, Ajiri Agborua, disclosed that the app intends to intensify its plans to utilise her relationship with the players at the Nigerian entertainment industry, thereby increasing Nigeria’s stake in the African digital footprint.

“We believe strongly in the African dream, hence our reason for being African Centric. There are millions of amazing talents Nigeria alone has provided over the years and we cannot but acknowledge their hard work as a brand, ”Agborua said.

While Vskit has a very strong presence in Nigeria, other African countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Cote d’Ivoire are benefitting from the global yet local vibes the contents on Vskit comes with.

