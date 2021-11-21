Zamfara APC Crisis Deepens as Marafa’s Faction Holds Parallel LG Congresses

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The crisis rocking the Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC) deepened yesterday as the Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa-led faction conducted parallel congresses in the 14 local government areas of the state.

However, the faction loyal to the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, said it boycotted the congress following its pending suit at the Federal High Court Gusau.

The Publicity Secretary of Yari’s camp, Mr. Ibrahim Magaji, in a statement issued yesterday described the exercise as illegal.

According to him, “Our stand is that we will not be party to an illegality. The exercise they call congress to us is a charade because we have a subsisting case before the Federal High Court, Gusau.”

But, the state leader of the faction loyal to Marafa, Alhaji Surajo Maikatako, in a statement issued yesterday said thousands of their members across the 14 local government areas of the state participated in the exercise.

He said: “The parallel congress was conducted peacefully.”

Maikatako commended security agencies for the support given to them during the exercise.

He, however, alleged that the National leadership of the APC under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni had taken side with the Zamfara State governor.

Maikatako said immediately after the state APC congress, the faction would drag the national leadership of the party to court to challenge their action.

He said: “We are going to challenge the APC national leadership for siding with the state governor. We will go to court to compel the national leadership of the party to recognise our camp. We are the legitimate faction.”

