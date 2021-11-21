Davido Donates N250m to Orphanages, Sets up Five-man Committee for Disbursement

Vanessa Obioha

Award-winning singer, David Adeleke, better known as ‘Davido,’ yesterday set up a five-man committee to supervise the disbursement of his N250million donation to orphanages across Nigeria.

According to the singer, the N250 million came from his N100million challenge, which raked in N200million in three days.

Announcing his Instagram page, Davido explained that he received a total of N200million for the challenge, and also made a personal donation of an N50million, bringing the total amount to N250million, to be distributed to orphanage homes across the country

On Wednesday, David had asked his friends and fans to donate N1million each to him for his birthday.

Though he added that the goal was to get N100million, the singer received over N53million in cash transfers in less than one hour.

Some of his donors included Nigerian businessmen, Obi Cubana and Femi Otedola.

The singer, however, did not disclose the amount sent to him from the likes of Otedola, Obi Cubana, E-Money, Patoranking, and some others.

Celebrities that gifted Davido N1million include Zlatan Ibile, Adekunle Gold, Mr. Eazi, Nengi, Chike, Teni, Charles of Play, Cubana Chief Priest, Naira Marley, M.I, Phyno, Eniola Badmus, Nasboi, Sydney Talker, and Peruzzi.

Following the successful contribution, the singer has decided to give back to society.

Davido also set up a five-man committee to oversee the disbursement of the funds, as he promised that their activities would be made public.

The singer also revealed that he intends to do fundraising every year to celebrate his birthday and give back the donation to the poor.

David, who shared a copy of the statement via his Instagram account, wrote: “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and the public for the generous expressions of love in recent days. In my usual playful manner, I requested a few days ago that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday.”

“The response and outcome exceeded my expectations, as I received about NGN 200,000,000.00 in less than two days. I truly appreciate everyone who donated hard-earned funds and I am very thankful for your generosity. “

“I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people. Given this, I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totaling NGN 200,000,000.00, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation.

“In addition, I will be making a personal donation of NGN 50,000,000.00, bringing the total amount to NGN 250,000,000.00.”

“To oversee the distribution of funds to beneficiaries, I have established a five-person Disbursement Committee. Members of the committee include: Mrs. Titi Adebayo, chairman of the committee; Professor Jonathan Nwosu, secretary to the committee; Professor Yahana Joel Asabe of the Northern Nigeria Seventh Day Adventist Union Conference; Pastor Oyalabu of Spring Time Development Foundation (SDF); and Professor Uloma Onuoha

“The committee will compile a list of orphanages across Nigeria. They will determine the number of children and their needs at each orphanage and then divide the funds accordingly. The committee will also determine the portion of the money that will be donated to the Paroche foundation. To maintain transparency, the committee will make public the names of the beneficiary orphanages and how much each will receive.

“A list of all beneficiaries and their verified account details will be submitted to Wema Bank, who will then be instructed to credit each beneficiary’s account.

“My goal is to do this fundraising every year to celebrate my birthday and give back to people in need. I hope that my friends, fans, colleagues in the industry, and the public will continue to support me as I drive this cause. “

“Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and everyone that made this possible. God bless you all. We rise by lifting others.”

