NCDMB, Renaissance Begin Training for 300 Nigerians in Oil, Gas

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in partnership with Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, has commenced a specialised human capital development programme aimed at equipping 300 young Nigerians with industry-relevant skills in mechanical, electrical and instrumentation engineering.

The exercise which is under the NCDMB–Renaissance Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme, is designed to equip young Nigerian graduates with industry-relevant technical and professional skills required for successful careers in the oil and gas sector.

Speaking at the kick-off ceremony, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Ogbe, said the initiative aligns with the Board’s mandate of building local capacity, deepening Nigerian participation in the oil and gas sector and creating opportunities that support economic growth.

Represented by the Assistant Manager Human Capacity Development, Mr. Tari Bufazi, the NCDMB boss said the trainees will acquire practical industry exposure, culminating in globally recognised certifications.

“This is more than the commencement of a training programme. It is the beginning of a journey for young Nigerians who will acquire world-class skills in mechanical, instrumentation and electrical disciplines,” Ogbe said.

He said specialised skills in automation, instrumentation and engineering operations remain essential to the safe and efficient exploitation of Nigeria’s petroleum resources, particularly as the industry prepares for new investment projects.

“Instrumentation, electrical and mechanical engineering are foundational to the survival, profitability and safety of the Nigerian oil and gas industry. This training is designed to close existing gaps and prepare participants for industry demands,” he said.