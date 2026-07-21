Mega Project Nigeria Expo 2026 Marks 10th Anniversary with Strategic Partnerships, National Recognition Awards

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Elan Expo, organisers of Mega Project Nigeria Expo 2026, has announced that preparations are in top gear for the landmark 10th Edition of Nigeria’s premier infrastructure, construction, engineering and real estate exhibition, scheduled to hold from 25–27 August 2026 at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Building the Future: A Decade of Infrastructure, Innovation and National Development,” this year’s edition celebrates ten years of connecting government, investors, developers, contractors, engineers, manufacturers, consultants, financial institutions and technology providers to drive sustainable infrastructure and economic growth in Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Convener of Mega Project Nigeria Expo said: “As we celebrate our tenth edition, we are proud of the impact Mega Project Nigeria Expo has made in advancing collaboration, promoting innovation and creating business opportunities across Nigeria’s built environment. This milestone is not just a celebration of our journey but a renewed commitment to supporting the nation’s infrastructure and housing agenda.”

Over the past decade, Mega Project Nigeria Expo has grown into a strategic platform for promoting investment, technology transfer, business networking and policy dialogue within Nigeria’s construction and infrastructure ecosystem.

This year’s Expo will feature an international exhibition, high-level conferences, investment forums, business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings, product launches, networking sessions and strategic discussions focused on infrastructure financing, housing development, smart cities, sustainable construction and public-private partnerships.

Strategic Partnerships

A major highlight of the 2026 edition is the strengthened collaboration with the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and the Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria (MBAN). These partnerships underscore the Expo’s commitment to supporting housing development, expanding access to mortgage finance, encouraging investment in the real estate sector and fostering stronger collaboration between developers, financial institutions and policymakers.

The organisers are also working closely with public institutions, professional bodies and private-sector stakeholders to ensure the event delivers meaningful outcomes that contribute to national development.

Celebrating Excellence at the 10th Edition

As part of the tenth anniversary celebrations, Mega Project Nigeria Expo will honour more than 100 outstanding individuals, professional associations, government institutions and private-sector organisations whose contributions have significantly advanced engineering, construction, infrastructure development and the growth of the Expo over the past decade.

The recognition programme will celebrate distinguished engineers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, technical excellence and professional service in their respective fields, while also acknowledging organisations and institutions whose partnership and support have been instrumental to the success of Mega Project Nigeria Expo during its first ten years.

The awards are intended to recognise excellence, inspire future innovation and celebrate the collective efforts of stakeholders who continue to shape Nigeria’s built environment.

Broad Industry Participation

The Expo is expected to attract participation from: Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); State Governments and Commissioners; Real Estate Developers; Construction Companies; Architects, Engineers and Consultants; Manufacturers and Suppliers of Building Materials; Property Technology Companies; Financial Institutions and Mortgage Banks; Development Finance Institutions; International Trade Missions; Foreign Exhibitors and Investors; Professional Associations and Industry Bodies

Driving National Development

Mega Project Nigeria Expo 2026 is expected to facilitate new business partnerships, attract investment, promote technology transfer, strengthen local manufacturing, support job creation and encourage greater collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The organisers believe the Expo will continue to serve as a catalyst for infrastructure delivery, housing development and sustainable economic growth while reinforcing Nigeria’s position as one of Africa’s leading destinations for construction and infrastructure investment.

Government agencies, private-sector organisations, development partners, investors, exhibitors, industry professionals and members of the public are invited to participate in this landmark 10th edition, said the organisers.

Elan Expo is an international exhibition and event management company committed to creating world-class business platforms that connect industries, facilitate trade, promote investment and support economic development across Africa and other global markets.

According to the Country Director, Elan Exhibitions West Africa, Jude Chime, “We’ve also made our own contributions on mostly the engineering, environments, arranging exhibitions on construction, the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, which is also within the built environment. “We are currently in some countries in Africa. For example, in West Africa, we’re in Ghana, yeah, also launching the same mega project exhibition in Ghana. We’re in Kenya, coordinating the same exhibition. “Well, LNSP generally has been around for over 30 years, and our headquarters is in Turkey. We have offices in other countries too, in Africa and Middle East.”