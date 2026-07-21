  • Monday, 20th July, 2026

TCN Boosts Yobe Power Supply with New 60MVA Transformer

Business | 6 seconds ago

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commissioned a new 60MVA, 132/33kV mobile power transformer at its Damaturu Transmission Substation in Yobe State, increasing the facility’s capacity and improving electricity supply across the state.

TCN said the transformer was successfully energised, raising the substation’s transformation capacity from 120MVA to 180MVA, a statement in Abuja by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah said.

The company stated that the additional capacity would enhance the operational flexibility and reliability of the substation by providing redundancy during maintenance and unexpected outages, while also enabling it to meet growing electricity demand in the area.

With the upgrade, TCN said more bulk electricity would now be available to the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) for distribution to customers in Damaturu, Buni Yadi, Babangida, the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital and neighbouring communities.

The transmission company explained that the project forms part of its ongoing investment programme funded through its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), which is aimed at expanding and reinforcing Nigeria’s electricity transmission network.

According to TCN, the initiative is expected to improve the reliability and efficiency of bulk power transmission, while supporting efforts to deliver more stable electricity supply to homes, businesses and critical public institutions.

The company reiterated its commitment to strengthening the national grid through strategic infrastructure investments designed to improve service delivery and accommodate rising electricity demand across the country.

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