Masari Presents N341bn Budget for 2022

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has presented a N341 billion budget estimate for the 2022 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly for scrutiny and consideration.

Masari, while presenting the 2022 budget, christened: ‘Budget of Economic Resilience’, said the implementation of the 2021 budget was largely affected by the security challenges orchestrated by bandits across the state.

He lamented that funds that were supposed to be utilised by the state government to execute developmental projects and programmes were committed in funding security operations in the state.

Masari said: “As we are all aware, the implementation of the 2021 budget has been largely affected by the security challenges across the state.

“Funds that were supposed to be utilised by the state government to execute meaningful projects and programmes were committed to funding security operations in the state.

“That notwithstanding, the state government has recorded progress in funding the on-going projects and executing new projects and programmes.”

He, however, said the 2022 budget was

designed to complete ongoing projects and initiate other capital projects that could be completed within the lifespan of his administration.

According to him, “The total budget for the 2022 fiscal year is in the sum of N340,951,912,557.00 with 69.85 per cent capital expenditure and 30.40 per cent recurrent expenditure.

“In aggregate terms, the 2022 budget is higher than that of the 2021 revised budget by N48,064,131,214.00.

“The 2022 budget is structured with a total recurrent expenditure of N102, 800, 756, 244.00, which is equivalent to 30.15 per cent of the total budget, and capital expenditure of N238,151,156,313.00, which is 69.85 per cent of the total budget.”

Responding, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Tasi’u Maigari, assured the state that the Assembly would ensure speedy passage of the budget to enhance the development of the state.

