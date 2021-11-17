Lagos Awards Scholarship to 2020 Best WASSCE Students

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos government has awarded university scholarships to two exceptional students, Miss Favour Anuoluwapo and Taiwo Muhammed, for emerging best students with 8 A1’s and 7A1’s, respectively at the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations.

The state government also received students who emerged champions at various national and international science competitions.

Addressing the awardees at a ceremony held recently at the Ministry of Education, Secretariat, Alausa, Lagos, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, expressed delight about the feat attained by the students in various national and international competitions, noting that this is authentication of improved quality of education in the state.

She emphasised the students’ various efforts, adding that one of the awardees, Olamide Marvelous, who represented the state at the African Leadership Academy competition, an international competition emerged as the ‘Best Critical Thinker’.

The state government, the commissioner noted, has continued to introduce various initiatives and innovations geared towards improving the educational system, adding that some of these programmes are to enhance teaching and learning outcomes in schools.

Mrs. Adefisayo commended Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for approving scholarships for the two students who emerged best at the WASSCE, pointing out his passion for the continuous provision of school infrastructure for academic success students in the state.

While congratulating the students, Adefisayo advised them to remain focused, avoid distractions and remain committed to their studies. She also encouraged parents not to relent in monitoring, guiding, providing enough time and love for their children.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, who presented the state champions, affirmed that these students did exceptionally well in science, innovation and related competitions.

In the 2020 and 2021 Stockholm Junior Water Competition, Garuba Mustapha of Abibat Mogaji Millennium Senior Secondary School, Ajasa Kehinde Timilehin and Obikoya Ayomide of Jakande Estate Comprehensive Senior College emerged the first position representing the state while the duo of Wonder Adeleye and Promise Adewusi, students of Marve Grace Schools clinched the second position in the same competition.

Vetland Senior Grammar School representative Divine Ebere, Olajide Akorede and Seidu Samuel of Brainfield College represented the state at the year 2021National Institute of Physics competition and clinched the first position. While Marvelous Oladipupo of Government Technical College, Agindigbi emerged ‘Best Critical Thinker’ at the 2021 African Leadership Academy competition. Seidu Samuel of Brainfield College also emerged second in the 2021 Oluwole Awokoya Chemistry competition.

