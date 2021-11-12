Buhari Lauds Elumelu for Sponsoring 5,000 Young Africans for Enterpreneurship Program

Describes scheme as a lasting legacy

Deji Elumoye in Paris, France

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony O. Elumelu on his remarkable vision in training, mentoring, and funding entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries.

He also described the scheme which had benefitted several thousands of Africans in the last few years as “a truly lasting legacy.”

The President, in a release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said Nigeria remains proud of Elumelu, a global icon, whose business and philanthropic interests continue to create opportunities for growth and development not only in Nigeria, but Africa as a whole.

He said: “I would like to specifically congratulate the Tony Elumelu Foundation on this extraordinary humanitarian act of funding 4,949 entrepreneurs!

“I am particularly pleased that this year alone, the Tony Elumelu Foundation will fund 1,522 Nigerian entrepreneurs from all the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory of the Federation. This unifying act by a private sector leader is commendable and worthy of emulation by others”.

President Buhari noted that entrepreneurship and youth empowerment are important components of the work of this administration, adding; “we believe that they are the key to the future and recognize that by empowering our youth, we will build businesses that in turn sustain our economy.”

He, therefore, congratulated all 2021 Tony Elumelu Foundation beneficiaries unveiled in Lagos on Friday, on their accomplishment and wished them all the best in the future.

