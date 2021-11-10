Buhari Congratulates Soludo on Election as Anambra Gov

Deji Elumoye in Paris, France

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra state governorship election, Prof Charles Soludo, on his victory at the poll held last Saturday.

The President, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina,

enjoined Soludo, a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the State and the Southeast in general.

President Buhari added that he looked forward to working with the incoming governor for the peace, security and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country.

The President also praised the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise despite the initial challenges encountered.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

