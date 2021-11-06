Tourism: Monarch Wants Kingdom’s Festival Listed in State Calendar

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A First Class traditional ruler, the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, has called on the Ogun State Government to mainstream the Igamode Cultural Festival, in the tourism calendar of the state.

Obalanlege made the request in his remark at a media briefing on the 2021 Iganmode Festival with the theme ‘Culture: A Module for a Sustaining Leadership’ scheduled to hold from December 13 to December 19.

The monarch, who buttressed on issues raised by Chairman of Iganmode 2021 Festival Planning Committee, Mr. Dele Bankole, said activities lined up for the festival, were capable of attracting tourists to the celebration

He said the Iganmode Cultural Festival, was due to be mainstreamed in the tourism and festival calendar of the state like the Ojude Oba, Lisabi Day, Orona Day or the Odun Omo Oloro that continue to enjoy government patronage.

Obalanlege therefore, pleaded with the Ogun State Government for its patronage in the celebration of his kingdom’s festival that will mobilise the whole community and visitors.

Olota also called on the state government to come to the aid of his kingdom and fix the deplorable roads in the area and give them a fair share of their contribution to the state economy as the industrial capital of Nigeria.

According to him, attracting tourists in appreciable numbers to the state and particularly, Ota, there is a need to develop infrastructure in and generally upgrade the environment.

Obalanlege, who commended the Ogun State Government and Governor Dapo Abiodun, for the palliative measures being done on some roads in the kingdom, urged the governor, not to rest on his oars to fulfill all promises to the people of Ota Land.

He said, “For us, we would continue to support the state government in its efforts to develop the state.

“We shall continue to mobilise our people to perform their civic responsibilities by paying taxes and levies appropriately so that government can get money to execute developmental projects.

“We hereby call on everybody in Otaland to continue to live in peace and harmony with each other because it is only in the atmosphere of peace that development can take place.”

“On our part, we will continue to sensitise our people not only to be of good behaviour, but to be loyal and support the government of the day by paying their taxes regularly.”

In his address, the Chairman Planning Committee of the 2021 Iganmode Festival, Dele Bankole, said this edition would feature activities in both traditional and modern religious activities.

Specifically, Bankole said Thanksgiving would be held at the Living Faith Church, (Winners Chapel) just as the celebration would also feature special Jumat Service accordingly.

He said the celebration would also feature installation of new chiefs at Olota Palace on Thursday, December 15, as traditional and honorary titles would be bestowed on deserving members of the community.

Bankole expressed the assurance that guests and attendees of the festival would have the opportunities of visiting many tourist sites in the community and also enjoy indigenous food of the people.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

