Pyrates’ Confraternity Renovates Nasarawa Primary Healthcare

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The National Association of Seadogs also known as the Pyrates’ Confraternity has carried out a major renovation of the Guruku Primary Healthcare in Nasarawa State.

The renovation, which was done as part of the association’s corporate social responsibility, was inaugurated on Saturday to the admiration and excitement of the community.

Speaking during the event, Olamide Oni, Capoon, National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates’ Confraternity), Sahara Deck, noted that the day marks a significant milestone following the comprehensive renovation project at the Guruku Primary Healthcare Centre in Nasarawa State.

“This initiative exemplifies our commitment to upholding humanistic ideals, a cornerstone of our organisation’s ethos.

“The scope of the renovation project encompasses various critical aspects aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and functionality of the healthcare facility. Among the notable improvements are:

“These include painting, addressing roof leaks, replacement of phasing boards, installation of window nets, plumbing repairs, reconstruction of the perimeter fence, establishment of a mini bathroom, and refurbishment of the outer toilet facilities.

“The laboratory has undergone a comprehensive renovation, including restocking with essential reagents to sustain operations for a period of two months. Additionally, the repair of the microscope ensures the continued efficacy of diagnostic capabilities.

“As part of our commitment to comprehensive improvement, 50 broken louvres have been replaced, contributing to the overall revitalization of the healthcare centre’s infrastructure.

“This transformative project has been made possible through the dedicated efforts and financial contributions of our members.

“As stewards of the community well-being, we have reached out to the relevant authorities overseeing the healthcare centre, urging continued support and intervention in other critical areas requiring attention. We implore the officials of the health centre to prioritize maintenance efforts to ensure the sustainability of these enhancements.

“The association remains steadfast in its commitment to effecting positive change and fostering a culture of social responsibility. Through different initiatives, we strive to make meaningful contributions in every space we operate,” Oni said.

Reacting, Ibrahim Lati Awuta, Principal Health Practitioner, Guruku Primary Healthcare of the Nasarawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency, expressed her excitement while thanking the association.

She also called on the government to engage the workers, most of whom are volunteers, and also expand the facility for better services.

“I am very excited. Like I have just told them, I made my speech and I told them I am excited because actually the facility was not in a good shape, but they came, even though there was a lot of work to be done, it didn’t scare them, and they fixed every thing in the facility within a week. So I am super excited and grateful to the National Association of Seadogs. I am the only government employee in this facility, the rest are volunteers, receiving between N5,000 to N7,000 at the end of the month which is not convenient and sustainable.

“I want to appeal to the government to expand the facility and engage more staff, you can see we have large space where some other sections of the healthcare can be built. Also these volunteers can be engaged into government payroll so that they can do this work with passion,” she said.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman, Karu Local Government Council, Hon. James Thomas, described the intervention of the National Association of Seadogs as a laudable gesture but urged the state and Federal Governments to work harder to make primary healthcare in the country functional.

The local council boss, who was represented by the Supervising Councillor in Karu PHC, Yusuf Idris, further decried the prevalence of volunteer staff, some of whom he said have spent 15 to 20 years as volunteers without the government including them in the state payroll.