Tinubu Commiserates With Iran Over President Raisi’s Demise 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi; Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials in a helicopter crash.

The president, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, expressed profound grief over this disturbing tragedy, and described President Raisi as a leader who was passionately committed to the development of Iran.

While commiserating with the families of the bereaved, President Tinubu prayed for the continuous peace, stability and prosperity of the Iranian nation.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the president assured the Islamic Republic of Nigeria’s support and prayers in this moment of grief.