  • Monday, 20th May, 2024

Tinubu Commiserates With Iran Over President Raisi’s Demise 

Nigeria | 42 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi; Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials in a helicopter crash. 

The president, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, expressed profound grief over this disturbing tragedy, and described President Raisi as a leader who was passionately committed to the development of Iran.

While commiserating with the families of the bereaved, President Tinubu prayed for the continuous peace, stability and prosperity of the Iranian nation. 

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the president assured the Islamic Republic of Nigeria’s support and prayers in this moment of grief.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.