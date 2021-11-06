EFCC Denounces Obi Cubana’s Alleged Selfie with its Staff After Release from Detention

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday denounced a trending photograph of socialite and businessman, Mr. Obinna Iyiegbu, a.k.a Obi Cubana who allegedly took a selfie with staff of the anti-graft agency after he was released from detention.

Cubana was detained by the anti-graft agency for three days. He was alleged to be involved in money laundering and tax fraud.

The agency, in a statement, said the selfie with staff of the commission never took place.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to fake news trending on social media with the caption, ‘EFCC Crew poses for quick photograph with billionaire socialite and businessman Obi Cubana.”’

It said “the caption is as fake as any fake news can ever be because at no time during his ongoing investigation, period in custody or release did Obi Cubana pose for photographs with EFCC staff.

It said the post was “deliberately misleading. This picture was taken October 7, 2021, during a book launch of Colonel Chukwu Obasi at Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja in which Obi Cubana attended as a guest”.

The statement signed by EFCC Spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, urged members of the public to disregard it.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore the fake news and misleading imputation which has been traced to social media.

“The commission shall not hesitate to take urgent necessary steps to address this and other fake news seeking to drag EFCC’s hard-won name and professional reputation in the mud”, it said.

Obi Cubana recently caught media attention and has trended on social media, following the recent lavish burial ceremony of his mother in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He also recently posted on his instagram page a picture he had with the Vice President of Liberia, Mrs Jewel Ciane Taylor, in her office, during a recent visit to Monrovia.

