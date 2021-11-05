Made Kuti Leaves Lasting Impression at Second Concert

Vanessa Obioha

Whatever doubts about the ingenuity of Made Kuti, the rising Afrobeat musician from the famous Fela Anikulapo-Kuti lineage, were cast aside at his second concert held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Alongside his band, The Movement, the young man gave guests and fans of Afrobeat an unforgettable experience that left many calling for an encore.

Made, who is a skilled multi-instrumentalist, is steadily gaining the admiration of many. At his first concert held last July at Terra Kulture, Made’s performance with his band was reminiscent of his late grandfather’s. His mastery of the saxophone combined with the theatrics between him and the dancers brought guests to their feet.

The atmosphere was no different at Oriental Hotel. Performing songs from his debut album For(e)ward which include ‘Free Your Mind,’ ‘Your Enemy,’ ‘Blood,’ ‘Different Streets,’ ‘Higher,’ ‘You’ll Find,’ and ‘Hymn,’ as well as some unreleased songs, Made held guests spellbound while urging his fans to vote him at the upcoming All Africa Music Awards where he is nominated in the Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in the African Jazz category. His performance was preceded by his regular collaborators, The Bandhitz and Cavemen. Comedian Omo and Kojah Kaze provided humour for the night, leaving prominent guests like Edi Lawani, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raim in stitches.

A significant trademark of Made’s concert is familial support. At his sophomore concert which was packaged by his mother’s event company, FK Management with support from Trophy Stout, Lagos Inland Revenue Service, and Soundcity, Made’s parents, Aunt, Yeni Kuti; and other family friends were present to support him. The pride in his father’s eyes as he watched his son deliver sterling performance was so luminous that one needed no conviction that Made is indeed the son whom Femi Kuti is very pleased with.

Made, the first son of Femi and Funke Kuti has been walking on a familiar and family path of music since he was young. He was a member of his father’s Positive Force band for a while after he graduated from London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in 2018. In 2020, he formed his band, The Movement, and has since been performing and headlining some gigs.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

