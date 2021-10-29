Former Minister Defects from APC to PDP in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu

Former Minister of Transport in the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua government, and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Hon. Isa Ibrahim Bio, yesterday defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bio, who once served as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, joined the PDP at his Gure/Gwasora Ward in Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

The former minister, who was accompanied to the PDP camp by his teeming supporters, pledged to work for the success of the PDP in the next elections in the state.

He said the PDP has remained a home for him, and would work with other stakeholders to reclaim power from the APC in the state.

Bio, however, advised other like minds in the state to come to PDP in order to reposition the state.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the PDP has commended the Baruten-born politician, Bio, for taking the bold and timely decision to join the party.

In a statement issued in Ilorin signed by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Hon. Tunde Ashaolu, PDP said: “The action of the former minister reflects the wishes of Kwara people that want new leadership in the state in 2023.

“We are pleased to welcome Bio and his followers into the Kwara State PDP family.

“We applaud his voluntary, bold and timely decision to dump the retrogressive and dysfunctional APC and pitch tent with our party that is moving from strength to strength.

“As a respected community leader and experienced politician, we have no doubt that the entry of Bio into the PDP camp will further strengthen our party. We are confident that he will introduce valuable ideas and make significant contributions to the growth of the party.”

Ashaolu added: “Our doors are wide open to other politicians who believe in the party’s principles and are desirous of a new direction in 2023.”

