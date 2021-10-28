No Petition against APC State Congress in Ogun, Says Obahiagbon

By James Sowole

The Appeal Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to review complaints that may emanate from the October 16 state congress of the party in Ogun State has said it did not receive any petition on the election.

The Chairman of the five-man panel (appeal committee), Hon Patrick Obahiagbon, stated this while addressing a news conference after his arrival in the state.

Obahiagbon, who was flanked by other members of the panel, said the situation showed that members of the party in the state were satisfied with the way the congress was conducted.

According to him, “We arrived in the state last Monday and had been in the state since to receive and treat petitions that may arise from the October 16 APC state congress.

“However, the committee did not receive any petition from any person or group of persons

“This shows that the congress was conducted in line with the constitution of the APC.”

