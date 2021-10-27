Old Students to Reward Exceptional Teachers

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As part of preparation to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Methodist High School Ilesa, the Old Students Association (OSAMETHSI) has announced plans to honour present and former teachers who excellently discharged their duties and encouraged brilliant students.

This was disclosed by the President of OSAMETHSI, Dideolu Falobi, while briefing journalists at the school’s multi-purpose hall.

Falobi said the 65th anniversary celebration is also to appreciate more than N200 million holistic contributions of the old students’ association towards the development of the school over the past six years.

“The highlights of the celebration will include the commissioning of projects such as the newly completed multi-purpose hall, new volley ball court, the newly refurbished Biology laboratory, the Peter Ojo Astronomy Centre, among others.

“We will also celebrate some of our teachers who taught in the school between 1956 and 1990. Old students that passed out of the school between 1961 and 1970 will also be celebrated. Current teachers will be appreciated while brilliant students will also be encouraged.

“On Friday, October 29, 2021, we will hold a quiz competition, A basketball game and friendly football match among other programmed.

“On Saturday, October 30, 2021, we will hold the anniversary celebration with the keynote address by our governor, commissioning of projects and celebration of first generation teachers and students.

“On October 31, 2021, we will hold a thanksgiving at the Methodist Cathedral, Otapete, Ilesa.

Falobi thanked former Governors of the state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Rauf Aregbesola and the incumbent Governor, Gboyega Oyetola for the support received by OSAMETHSI since it started its intervention to the school in 2004.

Highlighting successful projects done by OSAMETHSI, he said the old students’ association has successfully constructed new ultra/modern access/security gate, refurbished 49 classrooms, including re-roofing, replacement of windows, doors, painting, and flooring of classrooms.

“Refurbishment of Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories” also “Complete upgrade and modernization of home economics building.”

